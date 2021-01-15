Beatrice Weder di Mauro not standing for re-election at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting after serving on the UBS Group AG and UBS AG Board for nine years

The UBS

The UBS (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) Board of Directors announced today that Beatrice Weder di Mauro is not standing for re-election to the Board of Directors of UBS Group AG and UBS AG. She has informed the Board of her decision to step down after serving since 2012.

UBS Chairman Axel A. Weber: "We will miss Beatrice's experience and expertise in international economic and financial matters. She has consistently provided important insight to the Board and to me personally. Over the last year, she has increasingly been called upon to advise international government institutions on the economic crisis resulting from COVID-19. We thank Beatrice for her nine years of invaluable collaboration, work and outstanding service and wish her all the best for her future endeavors."

