Campaign Writer: Lusha Reviews: Is the B2B Data Platform Worth Using?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / Since the start of 2021, many businesses are looking for the easiest way to find future customers and get their contact details fast. And while B2B platform Lusha offers affordability and accessibility, does the service really help them discover critical information and enrich their existing CRM sales lead pipelines?

Lusha helps business professionals establish a fast and true connection with their leads, contacts, and candidates. B2B engagement is based on trust and Lusha helps you build that trust using simple contact finding tools which allow you to enrich and verify business profiles.

Over 250,000 sales representatives, recruitment managers, and marketers transform the way they engage with their leads, contacts and candidates by using Lusha on a daily basis. Customers range from small and medium businesses to enterprises including Google, Amazon, Salesforce, and Apple, to name but a few.

A Closer Look at Lusha

On the leading review site G2.com, more than 1,030 reviews have given Lusha a nearly full five-star rating, largely because its inexpensive price when compared to other Lusha competitors. But does the platform really live up to the promises it makes?

As customers and potential users of the platform were routinely asked "What do you like?" and "What do you dislike?" about the service, price is often praised as a strong "like" and reliability is mentioned as a "dislike."

Are Lusha's Data Products Reliable?

Despite its relative inexpensiveness, it appears that some reviewers simply are not satisfied with the reliability of the Lusha platform and its offerings.

Here is a sampling of several of the "dislikes" G2 reviewers had regarding Lusha's dependability:

"All data is not correct, main issue is number either they are wrong number or number from persons previous company." "Plenty of incorrect information. And when you point out the email and/or phone was incorrect, you do not credit for it, so I have had 10 wrong numbers in a row, and I have lost those credits." "We have found the 80% accuracy claim to be wildly overstated, and we have found in 1000 test searches that the direct phone numbers were accurate just under 17% of the time…" "A huge majority of mobiles and emails I get end up being either personal, and what's worse often I'll call someone only for it to be a completely different person." "This platform will often give false or incorrect emails and cell numbers." "Sometimes the tool just guesses the emails and is not 100% accurate…" "A lot of times the phone numbers are wrong for USA. Hope it can be improved." "Some numbers are not working, or wrong numbers and we lose credit … here should be a mechanism to get those wasted credits back."

Contact Finder magazine compiled this research from reading G2.com's Lusha reviews. These are only a small sampling of over 1,030 reviews. Potential customers may be searching for B2B platforms with more reliable contact data. There are some top Lusha alternatives and competitors with similar solutions and search tools for finding email addresses and phone numbers.

About Campaign Writer:

Campaign Writer is a leading sales and marketing content writing copywriting firm working with Top Professionals, Executives and Leaders in their field, to help tell their story more effectively through its Team of Award-Winning Copywriters, Wordsmiths, and Ghostwriters, for sales, marketing, public relations, direct response and email marketing campaigns. Campaign Writer is led by Chief Strategy Officer Marty Stewart.

For a strategic exploratory conversation on how your company can leverage content writing, visit https://CampaignWriter.com. Or, call toll-free +1-877-463-9777 within the United States, or +1-702-997-1222 if calling Internationally.

