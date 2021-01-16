CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange Announced Today that its Trading Platform will Support Ravencoin Assets to Further Strengthen its Position as the Leading Security Token Platform in Asia

CAGAYAN, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / Tinaga Island Resort STO will be the first implementation of Ravencoin protocol in a security token offering involving ownership of prime beach front real estate in the Philippine island of Tinaga and income from the sale of villas, hotel operations and appreciating asset value. TIRC is the unique token name and is expected to be listed on Cryptosx during Q1 2021. Tinaga Team leader, Daniel Mckinney said: "We chose Cryptosx as our 1st trading exchange for our token because we believe Cryptosx is becoming the OTC trading center for world-wide tokens. This is the beginning of the beginning!

Cryptosx has been working for several months with Tron Black, Ravencoin Lead Developer and with AlphaPoint, an exchange software provider, on the integration of Ravencoin protocol to ensure our suite of token life cycle management tools work seamlessly and efficiently on each transaction in accordance with our compliance requirements.

"I'm excited to see the open-source decentralized Ravencoin tokenization platform used to securely record ownership. With AlphaPoint becoming Ravencoin asset aware and support from Cryptosx, this opens up opportunities for more projects to tokenize on Ravencoin", claimed Tron Black, President of Ravencoin Foundation.

"We are a highly focused trading platform for security tokens and understand that we need to continuously improve functionalities and cost/benefits attributes for our clients and investors. Ravencoin came onto our radar in early 2020 as we began to examine alternative tokenization protocols' said Founder of Cryptosx, Philip Tam.

Ravencoin was created in 2017 as a fork of the open-source Bitcoin code as a way to hold assets digitally and transfer them easily between parties. That was the specific use case Ravencoin was designed for and is a truly open source project (no ICO or master nodes).

Two very important characteristics or features of Ravencoin assets are (1) the ability to acquire a Unique Name to prevent fraud and spoofing and (2) the cost to transfer is much cheaper than ERC-20 or extended ERC-20 smart contracts. So many blockchain projects try to pretend they can solve every problem, or try to offer a use-case for every scenario. Ravencoin is different because it's focused on doing one thing right - tokenized asset transfers.

"Tinaga is the first Ravencoin based STO and we are all very excited to be part of this journey. We do expect to see more adoption in 2021 following the completion of the Ravencoin code audit and interested projects in our pipeline," concluded Philip Tam.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a decentralized peer-to-peer network designed to efficiently handle the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, the proof-of-work Ravencoin platform was launched January 3rd, 2018 and is a truly open source project (no ICO, no pre-mine, no masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.

https://medium.com/@ravencoin/ravencoin-4683cd00f83c.

About Tinaga Resorts Corp.

Tinaga Resorts Corp "TRC" is a Philippine corporation implementing the latest environmental technology, combining green development with responsible eco-tourism and is exercising responsible stewardship over its natural environment. Tinaga island is a showcase of pristine clear blue water and unspoiled virgin white sand beaches. In recognition of a 100% green sustainable development, TRC strives to maintain a delicate balance between achieving tourism development goals and conserving the islands fragile environment. www.tinagaislandresort.com

For more information on Tinaga Resort, please visit: https://www.tinagaislandresort.com

About AlphaPoint

AlphaPoint is a financial technology company powering digital asset exchanges and brokerages worldwide. Through its secure, scalable, and customizable digital asset trading platform, AlphaPoint has enabled over 150 customers in 35 countries to launch and operate digital asset markets, as well as digitize assets. AlphaPoint and its award winning blockchain technology have helped start-ups and institutions discover and execute their blockchain strategies since 2013.

AlphaPoint: www.alphapoint.com.

About CryptoSX

With the empowerment of world-leading technologies, CryptoSX is building a cutting edge crypto exchange platform for STOs backed by Fiat/Crypto conversion capabilities. They are significantly involved in assisting companies in STO primary listings, STO secondary trading and to develop and launch a substantial decentralized finance "DeFi" business, including crypto lending. CryptoSX is compliant with all of the applicable financial and virtual exchange policies and regulations of the Philippine government under CEZA (Cagayan Economic Zone Authority).

For more information on CryptoSX please visit: www.cryptosx.io.

