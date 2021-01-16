Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 16.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Ganz selten: Bewegende Meldung! Wird mit dieser News am Montag ein Super-Hype ausgelöst?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LCTL ISIN: US38068T1051 Ticker-Symbol: GIH 
Tradegate
15.01.21
18:21 Uhr
2,266 Euro
-0,025
-1,09 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1682,22815.01.
2,1622,23515.01.
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2021 | 04:44
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gold Resource Corporation Announces Resignation of Bill Conrad From the Board of Directors

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") announces Bill Conrad, a member of the Board of Directors, resigned from the Board due to personal reasons. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will commence a search for a suitable candidate to appoint to the Board to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Conrad's resignation.

"We would like to thank Mr. Conrad for his 15 years of service at Gold Resource Corporation since he was appointed to the Board in 2006," stated Chairman of the Board, Mr. Alex Morrison. "We wish Bill continued success with his future endeavors including Fortitude Gold Corporation."

About GRC:
Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Contacts:
Corporate Development
Greg Patterson
303-320-7708
www.Goldresourcecorp.com

SOURCE: Gold Resource Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/624579/Gold-Resource-Corporation-Announces-Resignation-of-Bill-Conrad-From-the-Board-of-Directors

GOLD RESOURCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
sist1
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.