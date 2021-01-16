TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2021 / Rhotex Inc., a leading provider of cryptocurrency mining solutions, announces its latest product line, developed through the integration of its world-class hardware and software technologies. Rhotex offers the first factory design cooling case that keeps mining operations working perfectly, while consuming less power versus output performance.

The design of Rhotex Inc. miners allows for cooling systems to be built within the case. Keeping temperatures down ensures that the machine runs smoothly, consistently, and at peak efficiency.

The Rhotex Inc. product line includes:

RHO Lite - $3,150

SHA256/BTC/BCH

ETASH/ETH

Hash rate: 1000 TH/s - Bitcoin

Hash rate: 5GH/s - Ethereum

RHO Pro - $5,800

SHA256/BTC/BCH

ETASH/ETH

Hash rate: 1800 TH/s - Bitcoin

Hash rate: 10 GH/s - Ethereum

RHO Rack - $12,999

SHA256/BTC/BCH

ETASH/ETH

Hash rate: 4100 TH/s - Bitcoin

Hash rate: 20 GH/s - Ethereum

For more information, visit www.rhotex.com.

About Rhotex Inc.

Our inbuilt cooling system cases provide an environmentally responsible solution to today's challenges with the traditional miners. Rhotex inbuilt cooling systems are engineered to cool the machine as the chips generate heat. These systems are safe for computer chips and keep the chips cool as they run and generate heat. The cooling systems work automatically. This simply means you only need to turn on the cooling system, then the system automatically regulates the temperature within the case while the machine works efficiently.

CONTACT:

Torrie Fontan

Rhotex Inc.

+17472161067

SOURCE: Rhotex Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623885/Rhotex-Inc-Imposes-a-New-Eco-Friendly-Concept-to-Cryptocurrency-Mining