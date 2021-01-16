American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses How Does a Self-Directed IRA Actually Work?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2021 / While many people may have heard of a Self-Directed IRA and what it actually means to invest with more freedom and independence, when it comes to the nitty-gritty, it's tough to get bogged down in the details. That is why a recent post at American IRA highlighted the actual paperwork involved with getting a Self-Directed IRA started, including everything from funding to investing.

In the post, American IRA linked to its section on the actual paperwork required to get started. And in that section, American IRA makes publicly available its forms for applying and creating a Self-Directed IRA. As a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, American IRA serves as a "custodian" on such an account, and as such, it does not make investment decisions on behalf of the investor. It does not advise them, either. That is why it's able to publish a post on the workings of a Self-Directed IRA in such detail.

In the post, American IRA got into the specific steps, totally some half-dozen specific stages on the Self-Directed IRA journey. Some of these stages are simpler and more intuitive than others. But in explaining them step-by-step, American IRA says its intention was to de-mystify the process so that ordinary investors can see just how intuitive it can be.

"Many people step up to the plate and feel intimidated that they're starting an alternative investing strategy," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "This post de-mystifies all that. It shows that a Self-Directed IRA can look very similar to any other retirement account when it comes to issues like funding it. And with that familiarity, investors build confidence in what they're doing."

The post further details the specifics of getting started with investing. It includes the step of directing American IRA to make investments-a reversal for many people, who are used to selecting from a limited pool of potential investments.

For more information, visit the post at www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also contact American IRA at 866-7500-IRA.

About:

"American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA."

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621186/American-IRA-Discusses-How-Does-a-Self-Directed-IRA-Actually-Work