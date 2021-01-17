ATX slightly up. We saw an offer for CA Immo. Additional News came from Strabag, Frequentis, Kapsch TrafficCom, Valneva (3), S Immo (2), Porr, Andritz, Pierer Mobility, Agrana, A1 Telekom Austria and Do&Co. And look at http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament which companies reached the Round of the last eight. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 0,21% to 2.947,96 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 6,02%. Up to now there were 8 days with a positive and 2 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 1,52% away, from the low 6,02%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Thursday with 1,76%, the weakest is Friday with -0,86%. These are the best-performers this week: CA Immo 13,31% in front of Lenzing 10,66% and S Immo 7,34%. And the following stocks performed ...

