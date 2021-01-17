S Immo AG: Austrian real estate company S Immo AG acquired a property spanning roughly 12,000 m² in the district of Petržalka near the centre of Bratislava (SK). The company plans to develop an office project with about 22,000 m² of lettable space at this site along with an associated complex that will offer parking spaces and multi-functional areas. The acquired plot is conveniently located directly on the main road that connects the northern and southern areas of the Slovakian capital. Friedrich Wachernig, member of S Immo AG's Management Board, had the following comment on the purchase: "Overall, we see a clearly positive trend in our markets in the CEE region - including in Bratislava. In fact, investment activities in Slovakia in 2020 have exceeded the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...