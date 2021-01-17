Premium intelligent EV brand IM Motors premiered worldwide

SHANGHAI, Jan. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointly founded by SAIC Motor, Zhangjiang Hi-Tech and Alibaba Group, IM Motors (Zhiji Motors in Chinese), a premium intelligent pure electric vehicle brand, was simultaneously premiered in Shanghai China, CES in Las Vegas and London, UK. At the brand launch, IM Motors unveiled two ready-for-production models - theIntelligent Pure Electric Car and SUV. IM Motors aims to redefine a vehicle and the relation between users and enterprises, while becoming the leader of intelligent mobility in the era of artificial intelligence.

The English brand name IM Motors stands for Intelligence in Motion, which is a natural reflection of the evolving direction of intelligent vehicles: focusing on the collaboration and integration of artificial and human intelligence. Meanwhile the brand logo uses binary code as a simple, friendly and interconnected language to reflect the infinite creativity of intelligent technologies. The brand proposition of IM Motors is defined by the phrase "IM what I am" which places emphasis on a consumer's self-identity and self-expression.

IM Motors offers a plethora of advanced technologies which it leverages during the transition between driver assistance and full autonomy. The intelligent operating system, termed IMOS, is the first of its kind in the world. With unprecedented intelligent multi-scenes, the system can switch between multiple interactive content displays to present the driver with the most intuitive driving experience. Another of the brands innovative offerings is the SOA (Service-Oriented Architecture) which includes a five-lane perspective as well as full scene driving controls. Meanwhile, the car's intelligent camera system, Carlog, has three wide-angle cameras with a total of 150 million pixels and supports 4K, 180° distortion-free wide-angle shooting. The camera system is highly advanced and integrates several modern age features such as high-range dynamic, a 480-frame slow-motion and night scene shooting, delayed photography, instant generation, a master template, one-click sharing etc. In the 5G era, it creates a social sharing experience for users to instantly share.

The first mass production vehicle will come equipped with 15 high-definition visual cameras, 5-millimetre wave radars and 12 ultrasonic radars to help accelerate the implementation of a door-to-door Pilot. The various sensors are necessary to realise intelligent urban roads navigation, high-speed intelligent navigation and centimetre level high-precision fixed-point automatic parking.

Another crucial point to address in the era of intelligent mobility is that of range anxiety. In response to the challenge, vehicles from the brand will come equipped with either a standard 93kWh Si doped lithium-ion battery, or an optional high configuration 115kWh variant. The batteries, which are tested to the strictest standards, mean that IM Motors can support a maximum endurance of almost 1000km in the complete architecture bandwidth and can achieve zero attenuation performance of 200,000 km. In addition, the implementation of the world's first mass-production 11kw high-power wireless charging eliminates the need for wired charging and provides an electric vehicle with constant energy and safety.

The realisation of these intelligent technologies depends on Data-Driven, which is the core IM Motors concept and product iteration. The exclusive data factory of IM Motors will reconstruct the internal logic of development and iteration from the bottom, build a data-driven business flywheel system, continuously drive the optimisation of product and service experience through the data provided by users and AI algorithm closed-loop, and finally make data become the core driving force of product and brand optimisation iteration.

While data endows a car with intelligence, art undoubtedly endows a car with soul. To this end, IM Motors has partnered with a multi-award-winning British design and architecture studio founded by the world-renowned designer Thomas Heatherwick-who is known as "Da Vinci of our times" for vehicle and charging station design. An international cross domain art team, teamLab, will work with IM Motors to explore the intelligent interaction and immersive art experience. The co-founder of the Tianyi Foundation, Jiang Qionger, will explore and realise the integration of art and technology. Williams Advanced Engineering, a pioneering explorer in high-end automobile lightweight, battery technology and product optimisation will ensure that every IM Motors user can enjoy the exhilarating drive empowered by high-performance electric vehicles. In the future, the Partner Program will extend to users, and IM Motors will work with the British Council to explore in-depth cooperation in art, education and culture, to facilitate creative expression and exchanges between the Chinese and British youth. This will help young generation better understand the brand proposition 'IM what I am'.

Under current plans, the first mass-production model will be ready for global bookings at the upcoming Shanghai Motor Show in April 2021, where IM Motors will provide more product details and user experience solutions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421763/IM_MOTORS_the_Intelligent_Pure_Electric_Car_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421764/IM_MOTORS_the_Intelligent_Pure_Electric_Car_2.jpg