Appointment of non-executive director
Dexus today announced the appointment of Warwick Negus to the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited (DXFM), as an independent non-executive director, effective 1 February 2021.
Mr Negus has more than 30 years of funds management, finance and property industry experience in Australia, Europe and Asia.
His most recent executive roles included Chief Executive Officer of Colonial First State Global Asset Management, Chief Executive Officer of 452 Capital, and Goldman Sachs Managing Director in Australia, London, and Singapore.
Mr Negus is Chair of Pengana Capital Group and a non-executive director of Washington H. Soul Pattinson, Virgin Australia Holdings Limited, Terrace Tower Group, New South Wales Rugby Union Limited and Tantallon Capital Advisors. He is also Deputy Chancellor and a member of the Council of UNSW
Richard Sheppard, Chair of the DXFM Board said: "Together with my fellow Directors, I am pleased to welcome Warwick to the Board.
"Warwick brings a valuable mix of funds management, finance and property industry experience to our Board and I am looking forward to his contribution. His expertise complements the Board's diverse skillset and his appointment further progresses our Board renewal strategy."
The appointment of Mr Negus will result in eight independent non-executive directors and one executive director on the Board of DXFM. As previously announced at the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM), Peter St George, who has served more than 11 years as a non-executive director, will remain on the Board until 30 June 2021.
Mr Negus will stand for election at Dexus's next AGM, to be held in October 2021.
About Dexus
Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.0 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia and directly own $16.5 billion of properties, with a further $15.5 billion of properties managed on behalf of third-party clients. The group's $10.4 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.8 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 29,000 investors from 21 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com
Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)
