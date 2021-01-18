Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.01.2021 | 07:41
Klövern AB (publ): Klövern acquires two properties in Lund and Malmö for SEK 113 million

Klövern has in two separate transactions signed contracts to acquire two office properties in Lund and Malmö for a total underlying property value of SEK 113 million.

The property Harven 2 in Lund has a lettable area of 3,200 sq.m. and is fully let to Unikum Datasystem. The remaining contract period amounts to 5 years with an annual contract value of SEK 4.5 million. Transfer of possession was on 15 January.

In Malmö a contract has been signed regarding new construction on the property Grävstekeln 2. The planned new building, which is fully let to among others We Construction, will have a lettable area of 1,925 sq.m. and primarily consist of offices. The rental value amounts to SEK 3.3 million and the average contract period is 5 years. Transfer of possession is planned to be in the first quarter of 2022.

On 30 September 2020 the value of Klövern's property portfolio in Malmö and Lund amounted to SEK 3 billion, which corresponded to 5 per cent of the company's total property value.

"I am pleased that we can announce additional add-on acquisitions in Lund and Malmö", says Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions at Klövern.

Klövern AB (publ)


For additional information, please contact:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions, +46 (0)76-855 67 03, peeter.kinnunen@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment

  • 210118 Klövern acquires two properties in Lund and Malmö for SEK 113 million (pdf) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/be6a7667-5891-41a6-8319-4441de290d4e)

