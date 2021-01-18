DJ Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice

18 January 2021, Moscow - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian public diversified holding company, announces that further to prior statements by Sistema's management on the topic, Sistema is preparing its portfolio company Segezha Group for a potential IPO in 2021, subject to market conditions. No formal decision regarding the IPO of Segezha Group has been taken. *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact: Public Relations Investor Relations Sergey Kopytov Nikolai Minashin Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 kopytov@sistema.ru n.minashin@sistema.ru

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, forestry, real estate, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the symbol "SSA" on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Stock Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com.

Under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Sistema does not intend to register any portion of any offering of securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of any securities in the United States.

January 18, 2021 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)