The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Directorate Change

18 January 2021

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Director

The Board of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Nicola Shepherd as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from 18 January 2021.

Dr Shepherd is the founder and a Director of Bellows Consulting Limited which operates in the biomedical translational sector, providing strategic advice and assisting clients in moving their projects closer to the market.

Previously Dr Shepherd was a senior member of the Innovations Division at the Wellcome Trust where she was responsible for the establishment, management and oversight of the Translation Fund, a £30M a year investment into new product development covering therapeutics, vaccines, diagnostics, medical devices and regenerative medicine over a range of clinical indications. Working closely with project teams, from academic, not-for-profit and commercial organisations, she provided critical guidance and oversight in steering over 50 funded programmes from basic research towards or into the clinic.

Dr Shepherd has also held positions at AstraZeneca in Late-Stage Development and Manufacturing; at Global Prior Art (a patent specialist in intellectual property) based in Boston (US) carrying out competitor analysis, due diligence and prior art searching; and Brown University carrying out post-doctoral research into complex formulations.

Dr Shepherd is a Member of the CARB-X Advisory Board (www.carb-x.org), and a reviewer for Innovate UK.

The Chairman of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC, Andrew Joy, commented:

"My fellow Directors and I are delighted to welcome Dr Shepherd to the Board. We are very pleased to have appointed a Director with extensive and relevant expertise both in the UK and internationally."

Dr Shepherd's appointment will be proposed to shareholders for election at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in July 2021.

There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R(2) to (6).

- ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3 008 4913