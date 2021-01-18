German scientists have designed a manufacturing process to reduce the thickness of the molybdenum diselenide interface layer in kesterite solar cells. They used two different configurations of silicon-oxynitride diffusion-barrier layers.Scientists at Carl von Ossietzky Universität in Oldenburg, Germany, have built a kesterite copper zinc tin selenide (CZTSe) thin-film solar cell by using thin diffusion-barrier layers of silicon oxynitride (SiOxNy) to reduce the thickness of the molybdenum diselenide (MoSe2) interface layer. The researchers said the formation of a MoSe2 layer, with a thickness ...

