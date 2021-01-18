Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-01-18 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2020 - Rigas juvelierizstradajumu Takeover offer period RIG 28.01.2021 rupnica RJR1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2020 - Baltic Technology Ventures Subscription period RIG 26.02.2021 BTE1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2020 - Grindeks GRD1R Takeover offer period RIG 22.01.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.03.2021 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.01.2021 - Baltika BLT1T Extraordinary General TLN 19.01.2021 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.01.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGB001026A auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.01.2021 Storent Investments Coupon payment date RIG STOR080023A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.01.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.01.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Government securities RIG Latvia LVGA011228A auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.01.2021 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.01.2021 PRFoods PRFB062525A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.01.2021 Medicinos bankas OPMB070025A Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.