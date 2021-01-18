DJ Investment team changes

Arix Bioscience plc Investment team changes LONDON, 18 January 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX) a global venture capital company focused on investing and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that Jonathan Tobin, PhD, has resigned as Managing Director to pursue another opportunity. His resignation will be effective from 1 March. Naseem Amin, MD, Executive Chairman of Arix, commented: "On behalf of the Board and the investment team, I would like to thank Jonathan for his contribution to the development of Arix since its inception. Our portfolio companies, particularly where he was the Investment Director, benefited greatly from his counsel and contribution to their progress. Jonathan departs with our very best wishes. Following a successful 2020, I am confident we have the investment team to continue management of our current portfolio and source new opportunities. We will be expanding our investment team both in the US and London as we continue to deploy capital into new opportunities." Jonathan Tobin, PhD, added: "It has been an honour to work with such a high quality team and portfolio of innovative companies, led by some of the most successful scientists and entrepreneurs in biotech. Arix has grown significantly since its inception and built a broad portfolio of companies, each with the potential to bring important breakthrough therapies to patients. These companies are expected to reach significant clinical milestones in the near and medium term and all have potential to generate substantial value for Arix shareholders." [ENDS] Enquiries For more information on Arix, please contact: Arix Bioscience plc Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)20 7290 1072 charlotte@arixbioscience.com Optimum Strategic Communications Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir, Manel Mateus +44 (0)20 3922 1906 optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com About Arix Bioscience plc Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

