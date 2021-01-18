Iranian scientists have assessed a new active approach for solar module cooling based on water spraying. Water sprayed from different angles can reduce the operating temperature of PV modules, with limited water consumption. However, the team noted that they have yet to assess the economic viability of the system.A research team from Iran's Semnan University has tested the use of a solar module cooling technique that is based on a pulsating water spray system. The team claims that the system uses a minimal amount of water. The system relies on a 140-cm iron pipe with a diameter of 1.5 cm and ...

