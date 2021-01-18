Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Clarity Gold - Super-Hype durch 50% sichtbares Gold in den Bohrkernen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 Ticker-Symbol: 1S0 
Frankfurt
18.01.21
08:25 Uhr
5,200 Euro
+0,020
+0,39 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.01.2021 | 09:05
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suominen Corporation: Notification of change in holdings according to chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Suominen Corporation, stock exchange release on January 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EET)


Suominen Corporation has received a notification on January 15, 2021 referred to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the shareholding of companies controlled by Mr. Erkki Etola in Suominen Corporation has crossed the 15% flagging threshold.

Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B)Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)Total number of shares and voting rights of the issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached15.34% 15.34%58,259,219
Position of previous notification (if applicable)12.81% 12.81%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of sharesNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009010862 8,935,404 15.34%
TOTAL 8,935,404 15.34%


Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

Name% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both
Erkki Etola
Oy Etra Invest Ab13.34% 7.770.000
Tiiviste-Group Oy2.0% 1.165.404

The share of ownership of Oy Etra Invest Ab and Tiiviste-Group Oy, companies controlled by Mr. Erkki Etola, of the total amount of shares and voting rights in Suominen Corporation has increased above the notification thresholds of 15%.

Tiiviste-Group Oy is a company controlled by Mr. Erkki Etola through direct ownership.
Oy Etra Invest is a company controlled by Mr. Erkki Etola through direct and indirect ownership.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION


For further information, please contact: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel +358 50 540 9747


Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.suominen.fi


SUOMINEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
sist1
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.