Montag, 18.01.2021
Clarity Gold - Super-Hype durch 50% sichtbares Gold in den Bohrkernen!
WKN: 913231 ISIN: NO0010199151 
Tradegate
15.01.21
18:18 Uhr
0,460 Euro
-0,017
-3,48 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX Total Return Index
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.01.2021 | 09:05
PGS ASA: Webcast Details for Presentation of Q4 2020 Results and 2021 Perspectives

January 18, 2021: Oslo, Norway; PGS will release its fourth quarter and preliminary full year 2020 results on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at approximately 08:00 am Central European Time (CET).

The earnings release and the earnings presentation will be published on www.newsweb.noand on PGS' web site www.pgs.com.

President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth will present the results and PGS 2021 perspectives, including company guidance, via a webcast the same day at 09:00 am CET. To join the webcast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS website www.pgs.com.
Webcast link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210204_5/

A replay of the webcast will be made available on www.pgs.comshortly after.


FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

****

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries.

--END--



© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
