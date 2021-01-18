PGS ASA: Webcast Details for Presentation of Q4 2020 Results and 2021 Perspectives

January 18, 2021: Oslo, Norway; PGS will release its fourth quarter and preliminary full year 2020 results on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at approximately 08:00 am Central European Time (CET).
The earnings release and the earnings presentation will be published on www.newsweb.noand on PGS' web site www.pgs.com.
President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth will present the results and PGS 2021 perspectives, including company guidance, via a webcast the same day at 09:00 am CET. To join the webcast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS website www.pgs.com.
Webcast link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210204_5/
A replay of the webcast will be made available on www.pgs.comshortly after.
FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35
****
PGS ASA and its subsidiaries.
--END--