Eramet SA: Eramet: TiZir's Norwegian plant sale process stopped following challenge of the UK Competition and Markets Authority

Paris, 18 January 2021, 8:45 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: TiZir's Norwegian plant sale process stopped following challenge of the UK Competition and Markets Authority

Eramet and Tronox Holdings plc. ("Tronox") signed an agreement on 14 May 2020 for the sale of 100% of the shares of TTI (TiZir Titanium & Iron AS, "TTI"), TiZir's Norwegian plant, to Tronox. As announced to the market on January 4th, 2021, the UK Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") decided to refer the proposed acquisition to a Phase 2 investigation unless an offer of satisfactory remedies is made by Tronox.

Eramet has learned today that, despite Tronox's proposal of substantial remedies, the CMA has decided to refer the proposed acquisition to a Phase 2 investigation.

"The transaction would benefit customers, consumers, shareholders, and both companies, and I do regret that the CMA failed to recognize its value to competition" said Eramet's chairman and CEO Christel Bories.

Following the CMA's decision, Tronox gave Eramet notice unilaterally terminating its agreement to acquire the TTI business which subsequently stops the sale process. This termination will trigger the payment by Tronox of a USD 18 million break fee.

Eramet mineral sands business has continued to deliver excellent operational performance in 2020, with the mining activities in Senegal and the Norwegian plan of TTI. This business is highly correlated with global economy, and the various government recovery plans in response to the pandemic are expected to support demand in the months ahead.

Calendar

16/02/2021: Publication of 2020 annual results

26/04/2021: Publication of 2021 first-quarter turnover





