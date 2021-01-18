Reply, specialized on new communications channels and digital media, announces today it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Automotive, Retail, Energy, and Telco customers.

Through this SCA, the Reply Group of companies dedicated to AWS Comsysto Reply, Data Reply, Sense Reply, and Storm Reply will work with organizations of virtually all sizes and allow them to innovate faster and deliver consistent improvements on their business processes using advanced and secure AWS technologies.

Reply's companies dedicated to AWS will offer solutions for highly regulated Financial Services customers, providing them with strategic advisory and security-related consultancy, practices, and frameworks to modernize legacy platforms and solutions designed to address fraud and financial-crime use cases. They will also provide Industrial and Manufacturing customers with the tools they need to implement and embed Internet of Things (IoT) solutions combined with data and analytics services in order to optimize manufacturing processes with predictive maintenance, to improve products' Quality Assurance using artificial intelligence and machine learning services, and to provide cloud-based solutions for connected vehicles.

"Thanks to our companies, Comsysto Reply, Data Reply, Sense Reply, and Storm Reply, we are able to offer advanced, secure and innovative solutions to transform our customers' businesses said Filippo Rizzante, CTO Reply - We are very excited by the potential that this new agreement between our companies will bring to our customers and by how it grows our relationship with AWS to the next level".

"We are delighted with Reply's consistent investments to further support customers around the world as they rapidly move their organisations to AWS -said Andy Isherwood, Managing Director EMEA, Amazon Web Services, Inc. -Through this new agreement, Reply's existing customers are set to benefit from the added investment that both our organisations will make. For new customers, it gives them an AWS Premier Consulting Partner they can turn to with deep expertise in AWS and the ability to help their organization accelerate innovation and digital transformation".

Nexi, the largest Italian PayTech Company leader of digital payments, is one of the customers that adopted an innovative cloud-based solution with AWS and Reply. "In our cloud transformation process, we were looking for a partner with strong experience in data analytics in the cloud and a proven capability to deliver solutions in a production environment said Stefano Gatti, Head of Data Analytics, Nexi We recognized in Reply a company capable of supporting us in this process, with a profound knowledge of the technological aspects of our cloud provider of choice

Reply

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

