Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will change the ticker codes for gross return forwards and futures on the list of Norwegian underlyings after 19.30 (CET), January 18, 2021. The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes with an effect from the start of trading on January 19, 2021. New symbols will be in line with regular contracts symbols. For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=836220