The following information is based on a press release from Modern Times Group AB (MTG) published on January 18, 2021. The Board of MTG has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for January 21, 2021 approves a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to five (5) new shares for every twelve (12) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 90 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is January 22, 2021. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in MTG (MTGB). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=836230