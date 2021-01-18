Anzeige
WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.01.2021 | 11:05
CNH Industrial N.V.: Iveco Defence Vehicles supplies third generation protected military GTF-8x8 (ZLK 15t) trucks to the German Army


London, January 18, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) brand Iveco Defence Vehicles has been awarded a frame contract by the German Army for the supply of up to 1,048 military Trakker trucks, to be delivered from 2021 to 2028.

The project will start with an initial fixed batch of 224 8x8 militarized vehicles from the Trakker range, supplied in five different configurations, and prepared for 20" ISO container transport. Vehicle configurations include those equipped with hydraulic cranes and winch systems. This frame contract represents another significant milestone in the German Army's GTF-family of vehicles.

All vehicles comply with EURO 6 emissions standards (compatible with single fuel operation) and will be supplied with a protected cab, which offers among best-in-class levels of ballistic, mine, NBC (nuclear, biological and chemical) and IED (improvised explosive device) protection. These cabs also provide users with a high level of crew comfort and are designed to accommodate a variety of modern military communication and command systems.

Iveco Defence Vehicles has already delivered some 2,000 vehicles from its wide product range to the German Army, including a variety of protected customized versions, which have already been extensively fielded in operational theatres.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial
Tel. +44
www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachments

  • 20210118_PR_CNH_Industrial_IDV_German_Army (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f2b210d4-8fdb-480e-a467-c44ea7b2ca80)
  • CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2490e380-eead-41c0-b93f-992937eaad42)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
