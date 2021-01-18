The EV manufacturer with big solar ambitions has finally leveraged its expertise in power electronics technology and launched a solar inverter.Tesla has come a step closer to a more comprehensive ecosystem by launching a proprietary solar inverter. In the last years, multiple inverter companies have ventured into electric vehicle (EV) charging and expanded the power electronic ecosystem, repeatedly emphasizing the inverter's importance at the center of the system. Tesla has gone the other way. Starting with EVs, the carmaker penetrated the residential solar market with panels and batteries but ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...