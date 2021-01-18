PDI's payments platform powers EG Group's SmartPay Rewards app that will be rolled out to thousands of sites

PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a global provider of enterprise software solutions to convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers, announced it has reached an agreement with EG Group to expand the use of PDI Payments to nearly 1,700 sites across North America.

PDI added payments capabilities to its Marketing Cloud Solutions offering last year after acquiring ZipLine, the industry leader for ACH payment and provider of mobile payment technology. The PDI Payments platform currently powers EG Group's SmartPay Rewards. The rewards program originated with Cumberland Farms-one of several U.S.-based convenience store brands EG Group acquired in recent years-and will soon be rolled out to EG Group's remaining stores across North America.

Customers can download the free app and enjoy a contactless payment experience, whether making purchases in the store or at the pump. PDI will provide the technology to support customer enrollment in SmartPay and deliver ongoing customer service for reward members. The program also allows members to save 10 cents on every gallon of gas they buy as well as earn other rewards.

"We've seen significant consumer adoption at the locations where we've implemented our SmartPay program," said Mohsin Issa, Founder and co-CEO at EG Group. "We're excited to extend our partnership with PDI so we can quickly offer this valuable service to an even larger segment of our loyal customer base."

Today's news is the latest example of EG Group and PDI's growing business relationship. PDI previously announced that the UK-based convenience retailer would implement its ERP, Fuel Pricing, and Logistics solutions to thousands of sites across Europe, North America and Australia.

"We're proud to be a trusted partner in EG Group's ongoing growth and development strategy," said Jimmy Frangis, CEO at PDI. "Payments are such an integral part of creating a convenient, digital-first customer journey. We're pleased to support a respected global brand like EG Group as they provide differentiated customer experiences at the pump and in the store."

About PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) helps convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers thrive through digital transformation and enterprise software that enables them to grow topline revenue, optimize operations and unify their business across the entire value chain. Over 1,500 customers in more than 200,000 locations worldwide count on our leading ERP, logistics, fuel pricing and marketing cloud solutions to provide insights that increase volume, margin and customer loyalty. PDI owns and operates the Fuel Rewards loyalty program that is consistently ranked as a top-performing fuel savings program year after year. For more than 35 years, our comprehensive suite of solutions and unmatched expertise have helped customers of any size reimagine their enterprise and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information about PDI, visit www.pdisoftware.com.

Contacts:

Cederick Johnson, PDI

+1 254.410.7600 I cjohnson@pdisoftware.com