TDG Gold Corp. Publishes Second Set of Historical Longitudinal and Cross Sections from Shasta Exploration Area Demonstrating Continuation of Mineralization up to 700 Metres from Historical Mine Workings

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to provide a second set of longitudinal sections and cross sections from its interpretation work of the historical drilling and exploration undertaken on the former producing high-grade gold and silver Shasta Mine located in the Toodoggone Region of northern British Columbia. The sections presented in this news release cover the JM-Cayley-Rainier Zones and the O Zone.

JM-Cayley-Rainier Zones

The JM, Cayley and Rainier Zones lie to the south and southeast of the historically mined Creek and JM Zones (see news release January 05, 2021) and represent geologically continuous mineralized zones, segregated by minor fault offsets. Collation of historical work also highlights the presence of anastomosing vein sets that have been both mapped at surface and intersected during prior drilling, forming a "horsetail" splay of structures which creates broad zones of near-surface mineralization with an indicated strike length of approximately 1 kilometre with only 300 metres accessed through the historical underground workings.

Historical drill holes within these veins are more widely spaced than within the workings itself but demonstrate comparable widths and grades which remain open to the south and at depth. Previous operators also selectively assayed samples from drill core using visual identification of minerals so the full potential of any mineralized gold-silver halo is currently untested.

An interval in hole DD83-03 in the southern JM and Cayley Zone (190 metres south of historical workings) returned 66.1 metres at 0.51 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold and 8.81 gpt silver, including 9.1 metres of 3.01 gpt gold and 37.29 gpt silver. This appears to represent a central higher-grade mineralized core surrounded by a broader lower-grade halo.

An additional step out 300 metres south within the Rainier Zone returned intervals including 16.2 metres at 2.58 gpt gold and 15.66 gpt silver in hole DD10-05.

Collectively these historical results indicate the potential for consistent mineralization which remains open along strike and at depth.

O Zone

The O Zone was identified through prospecting and limited drilling during the late 1980s and consisted of limited vein exposures at surface paralleling a fault which appears to be an extension to the JM fault and vein system although there is an untested gap of 350 metres between the two areas. Like other programs on site, assay samples were selected upon a visual assessment and so significant lengths of drill core have not been sampled. Initial reviews suggest mineralization is hosted within a gold-silver bearing breccia along the fault and within the footwall rocks, with sample assays returning intervals such as 3.0 metres grading 2.05 gpt gold and 8.47 gpt silver in hole DD88-25 (see sections below). The O Zone has a known strike length of 320 metres and is open to the southeast and northwest.

Figure 1 below shows the location of the four zones for which drill hole longitudinal sections and cross sections are included in this news release (Figures 2-6). Additional cross sections will be published in the Shasta project area of the TDG website (https://tdggold.com/projects/shasta/).

Figure 1. Shasta location map of longitudinal sections and cross sections from the JM, Cayley, Rainier and O Zones.

Shasta Exploration Area Longitudinal Sections for JM-Cayley-Rainier Zones & O Zone

Historical drilling and assay results south of the Creek and JM Zone mine workings are presented here in long section in the target areas known as the JM-Cayley-Rainier Zone and the O Zone. These sections illustrate the southerly extension of gold-silver mineralization from the previously worked Creek and JM zones. The sections demonstrate significant sections of core were not sampled historically. The sections illustrate the potential for further mineralization along strike and down dip.

JM-Cayley-Rainier Zone Longitudinal Section

O Zone Longitudinal Section

Figure 2. Longitudinal sections showing mineralized strike extension for the JM-Cayley-Rainier Zones and the O Zone.

Shasta Exploration Area Cross Sections (refer to Figure 1)

JM-Cayley-Rainier Zone Historical Results for the JM Zone (Figure 3), Cayley Zone (Figure 4), and Rainier Zone (Figure 5) Cross Sections

JM Zone Cross Section

Table 1 shows historical drill assay results with mineralized widths up to 66.1 metres ("m") of 0.51 grams per ton ("gpt") gold and 8.81 gpt silver including 9.1 m of 3.01 gpt gold and 37.39 gpt silver located due south of the former mine workings area. The records show that sections of core were not assayed, and sampling did not continue into vein "halo" mineralization.

Table 1

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Composite Length

(m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Zone Section DD83-03* 3.70 69.80 66.10 0.51 8.81 JM Zone, due south of previously worked area including 18.60 27.70 9.10 3.01 37.39 DD89-50* 37.90 43.80 5.90 1.76 28.11 JM Zone, due south of previously worked area including 38.90 42.30 3.40 2.94 44.63

Figure 3. JM Zone cross section showing broad, potentially bulk tonnage gold-silver "halo" mineralization with narrower higher-grade zones.

Cayley Zone Section

Table 2 shows historical drill assay results with mineralized widths up to 56.1 m of 0.43 gpt gold and 20.8 gpt silver including 13.7 m @ 0.60 gpt gold and 39.20 gpt silver in an underexplored area located 400 m step out to the south and south-southeast respectively of the southern extents of the JM and Creek Zone historical mine workings. The cross section also illustrates intervals of core that were not assayed.

Table 2

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Composite Length

(m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Zone Section DD83-01* 30.80 86.90 56.10 0.43 20.80 Cayley Zone, underexplored area south of the JM Zone including 52.10 65.80 13.70 0.60 39.20 including 68.90 77.70 8.80 0.63 34.48

Figure 4. Cayley Zone cross section showing mineralization persisting south of the JM and Creek Zones.

Rainier Zone Section

Table 3 shows historical drill assay results with mineralized widths up to 16.2 m of 2.58 gpt gold and 15.66 gpt silver including 6.60 m @ 5.58 gpt gold and 22.77 gpt silver in an underexplored area located 490 m step out to the south and south-southeast respectively of the southern extents of the JM and Creek Zone historical mine workings. The section illustrates long intervals of core that were not assayed.

Table 3

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Composite Length

(m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Zone Section DD10-01* 20.10 37.20 17.10 0.84 73.29 Rainier Zone including 21.80 31.30 9.50 1.30 129.95 and 52.70 69.70 17.00 0.54 11.91 DD10-05* 38.10 54.30 16.20 2.58 15.66 Rainier Zone including 39.00 45.60 6.60 5.58 22.77

Figure 5. Rainier Zone cross section illustrating continuation of mineralization and appearing open at depth.

Shasta Exploration Area Cross Sections (refer to Figure 1)

O Zone Historical Results for Cross Section (Figure 6)

Table 4 shows historical drill assay results with mineralized widths up to 3.0 m of 2.05 gpt gold and 8.43 gpt silver in an underexplored area located 700 m step out to the southeast of the southern extent of the JM Zone historical mine workings.

Table 4

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Composite Length

(m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Zone Section DD88-25* 24.00 27.00 3.00 2.05 8.43 O zone and 39.50 43.00 3.50 0.52 1.96 DD88-26* 64.60 68.00 3.40 1.27 4.84 O zone and 72.30 79.40 7.10 0.56 2.05

Figure 6. O Zone cross section showing gold silver mineralization open to depth and long sections of core not sampled.

TDG geologists continue to compile the historical exploration data for the Shasta Exploration Area. Results will be published in the coming weeks presenting additional gold-silver targets. During 2021, subject to operational approvals, TDG proposes to drill test the multiple gold and silver veins and the potential bulk tonnage stockwork mineralization. Successful confirmation of historical drill results and mineralized halo widths will rapidly advance the project to resource definition in 2021-2022.

Drill Hole Details

Hole ID Easting

(NAD83 ZN9) Northing

(NAD83 ZN9) Elevation

(m) Azimuth

(o) Dip

(o) EOH

(m) DD10-01* 621262 6346784 1460 270 -47 74.98 DD10-02* 621295 6346775 1469 270 -45 78.03 DD10-03* 621203 6346779 1455 268 -50 50.90 DD10-04* 621203 6346779 1455 240 -50 53.64 DD10-05* 621203 6346779 1455 240 -65 57.30 DD10-06* 621157 6346768 1436 85 -45 78.03 DD10-07* 621194 6346783 1449 165 -45 21.34 DD10-08 621397.5 6346801 1473 275 -45 169.40 DD87-08 621120.5 6346871 1431.29 50 -45 122.20 DD88-25* 621875.4 6346880 1566 33 -45 63.10 DD88-26* 621848.4 6346839 1563 33 -44 96.60 DD89-25* 621233 6347086 1413.24 254 -43 110.60 DD89-27* 621863.1 6346945 1550.24 214 -44 76.60 DD89-50* 621145.9 6347062 1402 84 -43 47.90 DD89-51* 621128.4 6347087 1394 85 -50 80.70 DD94-12* 621161.9 6347092 1404 90 -65 63.11 DD94-13* 621142.4 6347052 1410 90 -45 69.21 DD94-14* 621142.4 6347052 1410 90 -55 81.40 DD83-01* 621193.7 6346876 1447 270 -50 91.80 DD83-03* 621167.9 6347075 1402 120 -50 92.70

* Note 1: drill holes with an asterisk denote that assay results are recorded from written reports and government filed assessment reports. Laboratory certificates in these examples have not been found in historical data search. Some records also show that samples were assayed at the Baker Mine Site Laboratory, where no individual assay certificates are recorded.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved Andy Randell, PGeo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This news release includes historical drilling information that has been reviewed by the Company's geological team. The Company's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, the Company cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, the Company encourages investors to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these results.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's key projects are the former producing, high-grade gold and silver Shasta and Baker Mines which are both road accessible, produced intermittently between 1979-2012, and have over 50,000 metres of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG proposes to advance the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 57,335,335 common shares issued and outstanding; at December 31st 2020, TDG had approximately $4.85million cash in treasury.

Appendix

Summary table of composite assay intervals for all drill holes labelled in this news release.

Zone Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Composite Length

(m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Cayley Zone DD83-01* 30.80 86.90 56.10 0.43 20.80 including 52.10 65.80 13.70 0.60 39.20 including 68.90 77.70 8.80 0.63 34.48 JM Zone DD83-03* 3.70 69.80 66.10 0.51 8.81 including 18.60 27.70 9.10 3.01 37.39 DD89-25* 73.10 76.60 3.50 0.58 16.36 DD89-25* 80.10 84.00 3.90 1.17 26.79 including 80.70 83.00 2.30 1.71 29.78 DD89-25* 91.00 92.80 1.80 0.46 40.41 DD89-25* 102.10 105.50 3.40 0.38 41.85 DD89-50* 37.90 43.80 5.90 1.76 28.11 including 38.90 42.30 3.40 2.94 44.63 DD94-12* 28.35 50.51 22.16 0.37 42.81 including 38.71 50.51 11.80 0.44 60.38 O Zone DD88-25* 24.00 27.00 3.00 2.05 8.43 DD88-25* 39.50 43.00 3.50 0.52 1.96 DD88-26* 64.60 68.00 3.40 1.27 4.84 DD88-26* 72.30 79.40 7.10 0.56 2.05 DD89-27* 52.00 58.00 6.00 0.39 1.00 DD89-27* 62.00 65.00 3.00 0.58 2.77 Rainier Zone DD10-01* 20.10 37.20 17.10 0.84 73.29 including 21.80 31.30 9.50 1.30 129.95 DD10-01* 52.70 69.70 17.00 0.54 11.91 DD10-03* 31.80 34.50 2.70 0.59 50.35 DD10-04* 25.80 38.40 12.60 0.83 24.71 including 27.00 30.30 3.30 1.60 10.11 including 34.90 38.40 3.50 0.80 41.75 DD10-05* 38.10 54.30 16.20 2.58 15.66 including 39.00 45.60 6.60 5.58 22.77 DD10-06* 42.50 50.20 7.70 1.09 37.97 including 43.10 48.00 4.90 1.57 53.03

