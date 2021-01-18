TDG Gold Corp. Publishes Second Set of Historical Longitudinal and Cross Sections from Shasta Exploration Area Demonstrating Continuation of Mineralization up to 700 Metres from Historical Mine Workings

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to provide a second set of longitudinal sections and cross sections from its interpretation work of the historical drilling and exploration undertaken on the former producing high-grade gold and silver Shasta Mine located in the Toodoggone Region of northern British Columbia. The sections presented in this news release cover the JM-Cayley-Rainier Zones and the O Zone.
JM-Cayley-Rainier Zones
The JM, Cayley and Rainier Zones lie to the south and southeast of the historically mined Creek and JM Zones (see news release January 05, 2021) and represent geologically continuous mineralized zones, segregated by minor fault offsets. Collation of historical work also highlights the presence of anastomosing vein sets that have been both mapped at surface and intersected during prior drilling, forming a "horsetail" splay of structures which creates broad zones of near-surface mineralization with an indicated strike length of approximately 1 kilometre with only 300 metres accessed through the historical underground workings.
Historical drill holes within these veins are more widely spaced than within the workings itself but demonstrate comparable widths and grades which remain open to the south and at depth. Previous operators also selectively assayed samples from drill core using visual identification of minerals so the full potential of any mineralized gold-silver halo is currently untested.
An interval in hole DD83-03 in the southern JM and Cayley Zone (190 metres south of historical workings) returned 66.1 metres at 0.51 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold and 8.81 gpt silver, including 9.1 metres of 3.01 gpt gold and 37.29 gpt silver. This appears to represent a central higher-grade mineralized core surrounded by a broader lower-grade halo.
An additional step out 300 metres south within the Rainier Zone returned intervals including 16.2 metres at 2.58 gpt gold and 15.66 gpt silver in hole DD10-05.
Collectively these historical results indicate the potential for consistent mineralization which remains open along strike and at depth.
O Zone
The O Zone was identified through prospecting and limited drilling during the late 1980s and consisted of limited vein exposures at surface paralleling a fault which appears to be an extension to the JM fault and vein system although there is an untested gap of 350 metres between the two areas. Like other programs on site, assay samples were selected upon a visual assessment and so significant lengths of drill core have not been sampled. Initial reviews suggest mineralization is hosted within a gold-silver bearing breccia along the fault and within the footwall rocks, with sample assays returning intervals such as 3.0 metres grading 2.05 gpt gold and 8.47 gpt silver in hole DD88-25 (see sections below). The O Zone has a known strike length of 320 metres and is open to the southeast and northwest.
Figure 1 below shows the location of the four zones for which drill hole longitudinal sections and cross sections are included in this news release (Figures 2-6). Additional cross sections will be published in the Shasta project area of the TDG website (https://tdggold.com/projects/shasta/).
Figure 1. Shasta location map of longitudinal sections and cross sections from the JM, Cayley, Rainier and O Zones.
Shasta Exploration Area Longitudinal Sections for JM-Cayley-Rainier Zones & O Zone
Historical drilling and assay results south of the Creek and JM Zone mine workings are presented here in long section in the target areas known as the JM-Cayley-Rainier Zone and the O Zone. These sections illustrate the southerly extension of gold-silver mineralization from the previously worked Creek and JM zones. The sections demonstrate significant sections of core were not sampled historically. The sections illustrate the potential for further mineralization along strike and down dip.
JM-Cayley-Rainier Zone Longitudinal Section
O Zone Longitudinal Section
Figure 2. Longitudinal sections showing mineralized strike extension for the JM-Cayley-Rainier Zones and the O Zone.
Shasta Exploration Area Cross Sections (refer to Figure 1)
JM-Cayley-Rainier Zone Historical Results for the JM Zone (Figure 3), Cayley Zone (Figure 4), and Rainier Zone (Figure 5) Cross Sections
JM Zone Cross Section
Table 1 shows historical drill assay results with mineralized widths up to 66.1 metres ("m") of 0.51 grams per ton ("gpt") gold and 8.81 gpt silver including 9.1 m of 3.01 gpt gold and 37.39 gpt silver located due south of the former mine workings area. The records show that sections of core were not assayed, and sampling did not continue into vein "halo" mineralization.
Table 1
Hole ID
From
To
Composite Length
Au
Ag
Zone Section
DD83-03*
3.70
69.80
66.10
0.51
8.81
JM Zone, due south of previously worked area
including
18.60
27.70
9.10
3.01
37.39
DD89-50*
37.90
43.80
5.90
1.76
28.11
JM Zone, due south of previously worked area
including
38.90
42.30
3.40
2.94
44.63
Figure 3. JM Zone cross section showing broad, potentially bulk tonnage gold-silver "halo" mineralization with narrower higher-grade zones.
Cayley Zone Section
Table 2 shows historical drill assay results with mineralized widths up to 56.1 m of 0.43 gpt gold and 20.8 gpt silver including 13.7 m @ 0.60 gpt gold and 39.20 gpt silver in an underexplored area located 400 m step out to the south and south-southeast respectively of the southern extents of the JM and Creek Zone historical mine workings. The cross section also illustrates intervals of core that were not assayed.
Table 2
Hole ID
From
To
Composite Length
Au
Ag
Zone Section
DD83-01*
30.80
86.90
56.10
0.43
20.80
Cayley Zone, underexplored area south of the JM Zone
including
52.10
65.80
13.70
0.60
39.20
including
68.90
77.70
8.80
0.63
34.48
Figure 4. Cayley Zone cross section showing mineralization persisting south of the JM and Creek Zones.
Rainier Zone Section
Table 3 shows historical drill assay results with mineralized widths up to 16.2 m of 2.58 gpt gold and 15.66 gpt silver including 6.60 m @ 5.58 gpt gold and 22.77 gpt silver in an underexplored area located 490 m step out to the south and south-southeast respectively of the southern extents of the JM and Creek Zone historical mine workings. The section illustrates long intervals of core that were not assayed.
Table 3
Hole ID
From
To
Composite Length
Au
Ag
Zone Section
DD10-01*
20.10
37.20
17.10
0.84
73.29
Rainier Zone
including
21.80
31.30
9.50
1.30
129.95
and
52.70
69.70
17.00
0.54
11.91
DD10-05*
38.10
54.30
16.20
2.58
15.66
Rainier Zone
including
39.00
45.60
6.60
5.58
22.77
Figure 5. Rainier Zone cross section illustrating continuation of mineralization and appearing open at depth.
Shasta Exploration Area Cross Sections (refer to Figure 1)
O Zone Historical Results for Cross Section (Figure 6)
Table 4 shows historical drill assay results with mineralized widths up to 3.0 m of 2.05 gpt gold and 8.43 gpt silver in an underexplored area located 700 m step out to the southeast of the southern extent of the JM Zone historical mine workings.
Table 4
Hole ID
From
To
Composite Length
Au
Ag
Zone Section
DD88-25*
24.00
27.00
3.00
2.05
8.43
O zone
and
39.50
43.00
3.50
0.52
1.96
DD88-26*
64.60
68.00
3.40
1.27
4.84
O zone
and
72.30
79.40
7.10
0.56
2.05
Figure 6. O Zone cross section showing gold silver mineralization open to depth and long sections of core not sampled.
TDG geologists continue to compile the historical exploration data for the Shasta Exploration Area. Results will be published in the coming weeks presenting additional gold-silver targets. During 2021, subject to operational approvals, TDG proposes to drill test the multiple gold and silver veins and the potential bulk tonnage stockwork mineralization. Successful confirmation of historical drill results and mineralized halo widths will rapidly advance the project to resource definition in 2021-2022.
Drill Hole Details
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
EOH
DD10-01*
621262
6346784
1460
270
-47
74.98
DD10-02*
621295
6346775
1469
270
-45
78.03
DD10-03*
621203
6346779
1455
268
-50
50.90
DD10-04*
621203
6346779
1455
240
-50
53.64
DD10-05*
621203
6346779
1455
240
-65
57.30
DD10-06*
621157
6346768
1436
85
-45
78.03
DD10-07*
621194
6346783
1449
165
-45
21.34
DD10-08
621397.5
6346801
1473
275
-45
169.40
DD87-08
621120.5
6346871
1431.29
50
-45
122.20
DD88-25*
621875.4
6346880
1566
33
-45
63.10
DD88-26*
621848.4
6346839
1563
33
-44
96.60
DD89-25*
621233
6347086
1413.24
254
-43
110.60
DD89-27*
621863.1
6346945
1550.24
214
-44
76.60
DD89-50*
621145.9
6347062
1402
84
-43
47.90
DD89-51*
621128.4
6347087
1394
85
-50
80.70
DD94-12*
621161.9
6347092
1404
90
-65
63.11
DD94-13*
621142.4
6347052
1410
90
-45
69.21
DD94-14*
621142.4
6347052
1410
90
-55
81.40
DD83-01*
621193.7
6346876
1447
270
-50
91.80
DD83-03*
621167.9
6347075
1402
120
-50
92.70
* Note 1: drill holes with an asterisk denote that assay results are recorded from written reports and government filed assessment reports. Laboratory certificates in these examples have not been found in historical data search. Some records also show that samples were assayed at the Baker Mine Site Laboratory, where no individual assay certificates are recorded.
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved Andy Randell, PGeo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
This news release includes historical drilling information that has been reviewed by the Company's geological team. The Company's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, the Company cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, the Company encourages investors to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these results.
About TDG Gold Corp.
TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's key projects are the former producing, high-grade gold and silver Shasta and Baker Mines which are both road accessible, produced intermittently between 1979-2012, and have over 50,000 metres of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG proposes to advance the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 57,335,335 common shares issued and outstanding; at December 31st 2020, TDG had approximately $4.85million cash in treasury.
Appendix
Summary table of composite assay intervals for all drill holes labelled in this news release.
Zone
Hole ID
From
To
Composite Length
Au
Ag
Cayley Zone
DD83-01*
30.80
86.90
56.10
0.43
20.80
including
52.10
65.80
13.70
0.60
39.20
including
68.90
77.70
8.80
0.63
34.48
JM Zone
DD83-03*
3.70
69.80
66.10
0.51
8.81
including
18.60
27.70
9.10
3.01
37.39
DD89-25*
73.10
76.60
3.50
0.58
16.36
DD89-25*
80.10
84.00
3.90
1.17
26.79
including
80.70
83.00
2.30
1.71
29.78
DD89-25*
91.00
92.80
1.80
0.46
40.41
DD89-25*
102.10
105.50
3.40
0.38
41.85
DD89-50*
37.90
43.80
5.90
1.76
28.11
including
38.90
42.30
3.40
2.94
44.63
DD94-12*
28.35
50.51
22.16
0.37
42.81
including
38.71
50.51
11.80
0.44
60.38
O Zone
DD88-25*
24.00
27.00
3.00
2.05
8.43
DD88-25*
39.50
43.00
3.50
0.52
1.96
DD88-26*
64.60
68.00
3.40
1.27
4.84
DD88-26*
72.30
79.40
7.10
0.56
2.05
DD89-27*
52.00
58.00
6.00
0.39
1.00
DD89-27*
62.00
65.00
3.00
0.58
2.77
Rainier Zone
DD10-01*
20.10
37.20
17.10
0.84
73.29
including
21.80
31.30
9.50
1.30
129.95
DD10-01*
52.70
69.70
17.00
0.54
11.91
DD10-03*
31.80
34.50
2.70
0.59
50.35
DD10-04*
25.80
38.40
12.60
0.83
24.71
including
27.00
30.30
3.30
1.60
10.11
including
34.90
38.40
3.50
0.80
41.75
DD10-05*
38.10
54.30
16.20
2.58
15.66
including
39.00
45.60
6.60
5.58
22.77
DD10-06*
42.50
50.20
7.70
1.09
37.97
including
43.10
48.00
4.90
1.57
53.03
SOURCE: TDG Gold Corp.
