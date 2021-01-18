Havn Life Sciences Inc.: Havn Life to Support Canadian Counterpart of Veterans' Organization, Heroic Hearts

Havn Life to grow its partnership with the US-based veterans' organization by funding and supporting the launch of its Canadian counterpart.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life") a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural healthcare products, is pleased to announce that it is supporting the founding of a Canadian counterpart to Heroic Hearts ("Heroic Hearts Canada"). The Company will provide support and funding to help Heroic Hearts Canada promote education and research to support Canadian veterans.

Heroic Hearts is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization operating in the United States that connects military veterans who are struggling with mental health issues resulting from trauma to therapy options such as psychotherapy supported by ayahuasca, psilocybin and ketamine.

Heroic Hearts also provides professional counseling and support to veterans and is working to advance scientific research on the benefits of psychedelics through studies with the University of Georgia and the University of Colorado, Boulder.

With support and funding from Havn Life, Heroic Hearts will set up its Canadian counterpart in 2021, with the goal of obtaining charitable status in Canada. Heroic Hearts Canada will serve Canadian veterans through education and advocacy for increased access to psychedelic treatment options. Heroic Hearts Canada will also develop an observational study to explore the effects of psilocybin mushrooms on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI). The observational study is planned to begin in the summer of 2021 and will take place in a jurisdiction where psilocybin is not a controlled substance.

In December of 2020, Havn Life announced it would supply psychedelic compounds for an observational study run by Heroic Hearts in a jurisdiction where psilocybin is not a controlled substance. The observational study will investigate effects of psilocybin mushrooms on veterans suffering from PTSD, TBI and other mental health issues that are common among veterans. This research may help develop formulations that will be used in clinical trials to assess use of these compounds in recovery from PTSD, TBI and other trauma-related mental health conditions.

Two-thirds of Canadian military personnel with PTSD do not respond completely to the best available evidence-based therapies, according to a 2018 study that examined recovery, rehabilitation and reintegration of injured service members and veterans. Further, suicide risk is higher in Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) veterans than the Canadian general population, found a "Life After Service" study published in 2016.

"Our continued collaboration with Heroic Hearts has the potential to make an extraordinary impact on the mental health and overall wellbeing of military veterans," said Tim Laidler, Havn Life Director.

"As a veteran working in the mental health field, I understand the challenge of managing day-to-day activities and mental health when returning to civilian life. I am hopeful for better outcomes for veterans managing PTSD and Havn Life is looking forward to working closely with veterans and others with military backgrounds."

"I am excited to live in a time where effective mental health options are finally on the horizon for the veteran community. Heroic Hearts Project is confident that psychedelics will lead this next revolution of care. We are happy to be working with great organizations like Havn Life to make this a reality. " said Jesse Gould, CEO of Heroic Hearts Project.

Havn Life encourages other organizations to support Heroic Hearts and Heroic Hearts Canada. Future donations going to Heroic Hearts Canada will directly fund education and research to support Canadian veterans.

Visit Heroic Hearts Project for more information and to donate to Heroic Hearts.

Futhermore, Havn Life announces the departure of Executive Vice President of Research & Development, Susan Chapelle. The Company thanks Miss Chapelle for her service and wishes her luck in future endeavors.

About Havn Life Sciences Inc.

Havn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company on a mission to unlock human potential using evidence-informed research. The Company is focused on standardized, quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, and the development of natural health care products from non-regulated compounds. Learn more at: havnlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube.

