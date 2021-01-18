Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2021) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a consulting agreement with G2 Consultants Corp. ("G2"), a financial public relations firm, to increase Pacific Ridge's profile within the financial community.

"I worked with G2 when I was a member of Canplats Resources Corporation's senior management team," said Blaine Monaghan, CEO of Pacific Ridge. "Canplats discovered the Camino Rojo gold deposit in 2007, now being developed by Orla Mining, and was subsequently acquired by Goldcorp Inc. in a deal worth more than CAD$300 million in 2010. G2 provided financial public relations services to Canplats from pre-discovery right up to the closing of the acquisition. Based on my experience, I know that G2 can assist Pacific Ridge grow its audience as we ready the Kliyul copper-gold project for drilling."

About G2

G2 is a financial public relations firm that assists public companies to achieve their marketplace objectives. Notable successes include Canplats Resource Corp. (acquired by Goldcorp Inc. for over $300M in 2010) and Nu Energy Uranium Corp. (acquired by Mega Uranium Limited for over $150M in 2007). G2's services include strategic consulting, message development, investor targeting, investor outreach, investor feedback, investor conferences and road shows. G2 has been retained for a term of six months at a monthly fee of CAD$4,000 per month. The consulting agreement with G2 is subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pacific Ridge

Our goal is to become one of the leading copper-gold exploration companies in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge's flagship project is the advanced-stage Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Trough, approximately 50 km southeast of Centerra Gold's Kemess project. Historic drilling at Kliyul encountered significant porphyry copper-gold mineralization, drill hole KL-15-34 returned 245 metres of 0.62% CuEQ (see Pacific Ridge press release dated January 17, 2020). The Company plans to launch a drill program at Kliyul this summer.

