Ontario Green Savings is Helping Consumers Receive Energy Efficiency Rebates

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / Ontario Green Savings - a leading smart home program provider is helping Ontarians take advantage of the province's Energy Savings Rebate. The program will provide $200 million over two years to participating retailers to help residents purchase energy efficient products.

Ontarians are eligible to save up to 25 percent per item on various energy star products including certified washers and dryers, air humidifiers, dishwashers, water heaters, smart thermostats and more.

According to the Government of Canada website, retailers are providing rebates to customers when they purchase one or more of the eligible products. Retailers then seek reimbursement from the Government of Canada for the rebates provided to customers.

"We are proud to be able to help our community have access to energy efficient products" claims a representative of Ontario Green Savings. "This initiative will help Ontarians save money and become aware of their daily energy usage. We also hope that this program will help to educate individuals and businesses on the importance of environmental sustainability."

The primary goal of the program is to ensure businesses of all sizes are able to help citizens save money.

For further information and a full list of all eligible products please visit the official Government of Ontario site.

For more information on Ontario Green Savings and for a full list of their services, please visit their official site here.

About Ontario Green Savings

Ontario Green Savings is a leading smart home program provider based out of Toronto, Ontario. With a strong focus on sustainability, the company offers cost-effective solutions to help Canadian property owners reduce their environmental footprint.

With experience in residential and commercial spaces, Ontario Green Savings offers a wide range of protection plans to help individuals save on unexpected repair costs. Their full-service guarantee includes parts and labor and requires no pre-inspection.

Given their commitment to top quality products, the professionals at Ontario Green Savings work diligently to ensure peace of mind.

