Grayhawk Wealth Welcomes Claire Lynch as Relationship Lead, Western Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / Grayhawk Wealth ("Grayhawk") is proud to announce the appointment of Claire Lynch as Relationship Lead, Western Canada to its growing team.

Claire joins the company's growing Western Canada division, bringing to the firm over 20 years of experience in high-touch relationship management and business development in both the non-profit and corporate sectors.

"Claire's arrival at Grayhawk demonstrates our commitment to deepening our relationships and growing our business in Western Canada. Her vast network of connections and proven track record in development makes her an ideal fit for our expanding team," said Michael Kaumeyer, Co-CEO of Grayhawk.

Claire brings to Grayhawk a unique combination of skills in family governance, facilitation, philanthropy, business development and multi-generational family enterprise. Most recently, she served as the Vancouver-based Vice-President of Membership for Canada at TIGER 21, where she was responsible for supporting the Canadian growth of the boutique peer-learning organisation for HNW entrepreneurs and investors.

Her previous roles include serving as Director of Development at the Mulgrave IB World School in Vancouver, as CEO of the Irish Hospice Foundation in Dublin, Ireland, and as Director of Development at GAP Activity Projects Ltd., based in London, England.

In the past, Claire has been an advocate and volunteer with palliative and hospice care services in Canada and Ireland. She was also a Director with the West Vancouver Community Foundation, assisting with their fundraising efforts.

"I'm honoured to have the opportunity to work with a growing business committed to creating long term positive impact for the families they work with," said Lynch. "I look forward to drawing on my diverse career experiences in this new role and to helping Grayhawk reach new heights."

About Grayhawk

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. ("Grayhawk Wealth") ("Grayhawk") works with foundations, institutions and families with multi-generational wealth on their financial and human capital understanding that they need more than an investment plan, they need a strategy to build well-being that lasts. The company is guided by this mission to build trust with families, as well as foundation and institution advisors, that want to look to the future and benefit from the real value of wealth. Grayhawk serves successful Canadian clients with custom portfolio management services, a family office and unique affinity partnerships from its offices in Calgary, Montreal and Toronto. For more information about Grayhawk, visit grayhawkwealth.com.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Québec and Saskatchewan and as an Investment Fund Manager in Alberta, Ontario and Québec.

