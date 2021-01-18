European renewables, including Spanish solar, made big gains as energy demand recovered before the second wave of Covid infections. Nuclear was a notable loser, in part because clean energy volumes in the north of the continent drove down power prices sufficiently to make reactors uncompetitive.The spectacular rise of solar - in many cases subsidy-free - in Spain helped drive renewables to a 40% share of the nation's energy mix in the third quarter of 2020, with the result "coal has virtually disappeared from the mix." That was one of the notable findings from the Quarterly report on European ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...