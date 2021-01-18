The following bond loan issued by Oscar Properties Holding AB (publ) will have a new last trading date. ISIN New last trading date ----------------------------------- SE0005936390 2023-08-23 ----------------------------------- Please note that the terms and conditions of the bond loan referred to above have been changed due to a written procedure, as communicated by Oscar Properties Holding AB (publ) on October 30, 2020. Please find updated instrument details in the attached document. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=836288