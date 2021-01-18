Key Capital Corporation: Key Capital COVID-19 Oral Pill Vaccine Records 90% Reduction in Virus Infectivity in Early Study

Promising Safety Profile and 90% Reduction in Virus Infectivity Reported for Key Capital COVID-19 Oral Pill Therapeutic Vaccine

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / KEY CAPITAL CORPORATION (OTC PINK:KCPC) is pleased to advise that current independent laboratory testing of its partnered Immunitor COVID-19 patented oral pill vaccine in an ongoing university study is providing promising early support for safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

The preliminary tests conducted by a leading Asian research institute have shown safety and a 90% reduction on virus infectivity in mammalian cells following exposure to the active vaccine. This laboratory testing highlights the vaccine methodology and ability to inactivate and/or prevent viral infection and its potential for oral mucosal administration.

As varied injectable vaccines are being rushed into the major global markets, the virus continues to mutate and daily infections, hospitalizations, and deaths increase. Key Capital believes its COVID-19 oral pill therapeutic vaccine can potentially meet the pandemic challenges by being able to offer a much-needed therapeutic treatment option, as well as a highly efficient mass vaccination alternative.

Key Capital Corporation:

The Company's focus is on further development of its oral pill therapeutic vaccines within its Territory through its Key Biotec and Immunitor partnering; particularly on advancing the highly-promising FDA Orphan Drug Designated V5 liver cancer candidate.

Additionally, due to the unprecedented urgent global need for a simple, affordable, and easily mass distributable COVID-19 treatment and vaccine, the Company continues to explore the opportunity of securing funding partners, as well as other options.

For further information see: https://keybiotec.com and https://keycapitalcorp.com

For all inquiries please contact: Key Capital at +1 (646) 401-0177, or Peter Boonen, Chairman, at peter@keycapitalcorp.com

References:

https://ycharts.com/indicators/us_coronavirus_hospitalizations

https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/opdlisting/oopd/detailedIndex.cfm?cfgridkey=457714

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28443252/

Disclaimer: Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results, levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Key Capital Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624615/Key-Capital-COVID-19-Oral-Pill-Vaccine-Records-90-Reduction-in-Virus-Infectivity-in-Early-Study