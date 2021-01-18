COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation E.ON SE EUR600mil 0.10% 2028

Post-Stabilisation Notice

18thJanuary 2021

E.ON SE

EUR 600,000,000

0.10% Notes due 19 December 2028

Launched under the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 27 March 2020, Supplemented 12 May 2020, 12 August 2020 and 19 November 2020

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: E.ON SE Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: XS2288948859 Aggregate nominal amount: €600,000,000 Description: 1.10% Notes due 19 December 2028 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

ING Bank N.V.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.