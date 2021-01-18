East Coast Electronics Recycling uses a military-grade data destruction process, which is certified by the U.S. Department of Defense.

SHIRLEY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / Hackers are increasingly getting their hands on confidential, sensitive, and proprietary data - not just by breaching networks and endpoints, but by scrubbing data from hard drives and other memory storage devices that organizations improperly dispose of or recycle. To thwart hackers and keep organizations from facing fines, sanctions, lawsuits, and lasting reputation damage, leading electronic and computer recycling company East Coast Electronics Recycling offers secure data destruction.

East Coast Electronics Recycling uses a military-grade data destruction process that is certified by the U.S. Department of Defense - which functions independently of BIOS, OS, or other technical limitations. If requested, all assets are tagged for inventory management and auditing purposes, and the end-to-end data destruction process is carried out by trained technicians and monitored and verified in real-time.

Commented a spokesperson from East Coast Electronics Recycling, which serves businesses, hospitals, schools, and government agencies: "Low-level data destruction methods such as deleting and formatting are simply not enough to keep hackers from rather easily recovering financial information, Social Security numbers, medical documentation, tax records, payroll and personnel data, contracts, proprietary research data, and more. And degaussing is a tedious and time-consuming process that often renders hard drives unusable, which is not a solution for organizations that want to remarket and generate revenues from their obsolete assets."

Continued a spokesperson from East Coast Electronics Recycling, whose services comply with HIPAA and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, respectively: "We have the advanced physical and technological infrastructure to give customers the peace of mind that only comes when they absolutely know - without any doubt - that their data is completely destroyed and unrecoverable. And on top of this, our secure data destruction solution is highly cost effective, and our professional team can be deployed on-site to pick-up items, which saves our customers' time and hassle."

Organizations of all sizes - from small firms to large enterprises - are invited to learn more about East Coast Electronics Recycling's Data Destruction Services by visiting https://ecerinc.com/data-destruction or by calling (877) 537-9940.

About East Coast Electronics Recycling

Headquartered in Shirley, MA, East Coast Electronics Recycling is a leading electronic and computer recycling company serving organizations in Washington, D.C. Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Vermont. Services include secure data destruction, drop off container programs, electronics recycling pickup services, and electronics recycling collection events.

