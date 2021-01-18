With the wholesale transformation of the power industry from the inside out and other energy transition mega-trends, capital will continue to flow into renewables from ESG, energy funds, and retail, writes ROTH Capital Analyst Jesse Pichel. Look for a greater mix of unsubsidized economic solar projects to support improving revenue visibility, increasing earnings quality, and multiple expansions.From pv magazine 01/2021 In December, the Guggenheim Solar ETF (TAN) increased 23.2% vs. the S&P 500 and the Dow, which both increased 2.6%. The TAN gained 233.6% vs. the S&P 500 and the Dow, which increased ...

