Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden: Dallas Arboretum Presents Dallas Blooms: America the Beautiful

Southwest festival features 500,000 flowers from February 20 to April 11

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / Named by Southern Living as one of "The Best Places to See Stunning Spring Blooms Across the South," the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Dallas Blooms, the largest annual floral festival in the Southwest. Presented by IBERIABANK/First Horizon, the festival runs February 20 to April 11. With the theme "America the Beautiful," the spring festival showcases an explosion of color from 100 varieties of spring bulbs and more than 500,000 spring-blooming blossoms, thousands of azaleas and hundreds of Japanese cherry trees. Each week, Dallas Blooms focuses on one of the six regions in the United States with food, music, flowers and special events.

Known for its artistic horticulture floral displays, the Dallas Arboretum has created three areas that are perfect for photos and videos:

A large American flag in a raised bed

America the Beautiful large letters in patriotic colors in Jonsson Color Garden

A succulent photo wall with daffodil and hyacinth inlays at each entrance

Timed tickets are required and can be purchased online at DallasArboretum.org or by calling 214-515-6615. No walk-ups are available for purchase. Masks are also required for the duration of the visit. For the latest information, visit Dallas Blooms.

Jim Ryan, Dallas Arboretum board chairman, said, "Dallas Blooms marks that spring has sprung in the Southwest. We invite you to experience one of the country's most colorful floral displays with 350,000 tulips and another 150,000 and spring-blooming flowers. Our festival takes place during spring break and Easter, so it's become a popular staycation and road trip for many. Come for the flowers, and stay for the fun and festivities!"

As a nod to the theme, each week showcases a different part of the United States including live music, entertainment and children's activities. The weeks:

February 20-26: The New England Week

February 27-March 5: The Southwest Week

March 6-12: The West Week

March 13-19: The Midwest Week

March 20-26: The Mid-Atlantic Week

March 27-April 4: The South Week

April 5-11: Celebrating America

In A Tasteful Place, there are tastings, cooking classes and demonstrations. For those 21 and older, there are also wine and beer pairings. For a complete schedule, check the website or social media.

Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden

Reopened for the spring, the nationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden features 17 indoor/outdoor galleries, 150 interactive science games and daily events and activities of themed adventures throughout the Dallas Blooms festival. The Children's Adventure Garden is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For a full list of upcoming events and activities, visit Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden.

Special Day Discounts

Discounts include BOGO (Buy One, Get One Free) on Wednesdays and CC Young Senior Living Thursdays (those who are 65 years and older receive discounted admission and 20% off in the Gift Store).

Mary Brinegar, Dallas Arboretum president and CEO, added, "There is something for everyone at Dallas Blooms, and we've been told we have the largest display of tulips in a public garden outside of Holland. As the tulips bloom throughout the festival, the finale is the mass flowering of the garden's collection of 3,000 azaleas that bloom along with the Japanese cherry trees, ushering in spring with vibrant color everywhere."

About the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden:

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218. The garden is also home of the nationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden. It is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daytime festival admission is $17 for adults, $14 for seniors 65 and older, $12 for children 2-12, and free for Arboretum members and children under two. Parking is $15 or $10 purchased online. Timed tickets are required and can be purchased online at www.dallasarboretum.org or by calling 214-515-6615. No walk-ups are available for purchase. Masks are also required for the duration of the visit. The Dallas Morning News is the principal partner of the Dallas Arboretum. The Arboretum is supported, in part, by funds from the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. WFAA, Channel 8 is an official media sponsor for the Dallas Arboretum.

