The Electrification Financing Initiative has announced it will award €1.5 million each to two French firms and a Tanzanian business operating in Benin, Uganda, Tanzania, Togo, Burkina Faso and Senegal.Solar-powered lights for small-scale commercial fisherfolk in Tanzania and Uganda will be among the clean energy products to be rolled out thanks to a new €4.5 million slice of EU funding for Africa. The European Union-funded Electrification Financing Initiative (ElectriFI) will evenly split the money between three solar companies under the funding round, with Tanzanian business Simusolar Inc among ...

