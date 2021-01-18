The "European Union: Market of Industrial Brewery Machinery and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a strategic analysis of the industrial brewery machinery market in the European Union and a forecast for its development in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, trends, growth and demand drivers, etc.

The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the industrial brewery machinery market in the European Union, to present actual and retrospective information about the volumes, dynamics, structure and characteristics of production, imports, exports and consumption and to build a forecast for the market in the next five years, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main market participants, price fluctuations, trends, growth and demand drivers of the market and all other factors, influencing its development.

The report on the industrial brewery machinery market in the European Union includes:

Analysis and forecast for the economy of the European Union;

Analysis and forecast of the market size, value and dynamics;

Market structure (by origin, by country (includes breakdown of all indicators by all 33 analyzed countries), by types of products, etc.);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of domestic production (past, current and future);

Analysis of price levels (wholesale, retail, distributors, etc.) and their dynamics (past, current and future);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of imports (past, current and future);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of exports (past, current and future);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of consumption (past, current and future);

Characteristics of the main market participants (manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, importers, exporters, Government structures, etc.) and the competitive landscape;

Value chain analysis;

Analysis and forecast of the trends and levels of supply and demand on the market;

Analysis of the factors, influencing the development of the market (market growth drivers, restraints, etc.);

Country opportunity analysis;

Analysis of the major trade flows;

Forecast for development of the market in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it (including three possible scenarios for development).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive summary

3. Characteristics of industrial brewery machinery

4. Characteristics and analysis of raw materials base

5. State of the economy of the European Union

6. Overview and analysis of the industrial brewery machinery market in the European Union

6.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the industrial brewery machinery market in the European Union in 2015-2019

6.2. Structure of the industrial brewery machinery market in the European Union in 2015-2019: production, imports, exports, consumption

6.3. Structure of the industrial brewery machinery market in the European Union by origin

6.4. Structure of the industrial brewery machinery market in the European Union by country

6.5. Key recent trends on the industrial brewery machinery market in the European Union

6.6. Competitive landscape of the market

6.7. Country opportunity analysis

6.8. Key drivers and restraints for the market development in the medium term

6.9. Forecast for development of the industrial brewery machinery market in the European Union for 2020-2025

7. Overview and analysis of the domestic production of industrial brewery machinery in the European Union

7.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the domestic production of industrial brewery machinery in the European Union in 2015-2019

7.2. Structure of the EU production of industrial brewery machinery by countries

7.3. Characteristics of the main companies, producers of industrial brewery machinery in the European Union

8. Characteristics and analysis of the prices of industrial brewery machinery in the European Union

9. Foreign trade operations of industrial brewery machinery in the European Union

10. Overview and analysis of the imports of industrial brewery machinery to the EU market

10.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the imports of industrial brewery machinery to the European Union in 2015-2019

10.2. Major trade inflows of industrial brewery machinery imports to the European Union

10.3. Structure of the imports of industrial brewery machinery by types of products

10.4. Prices of imported industrial brewery machinery in the European Union

11. Overview and analysis of the EU exports of industrial brewery machinery

11.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the EU exports of industrial brewery machinery in 2015-2019

11.2. Major trade outflows of industrial brewery machinery exports from the European Union

11.3. Structure of the EU exports of industrial brewery machinery by types of products

11.4. Prices of EU exports of industrial brewery machinery

12. Characteristics of the consumption of industrial brewery machinery in the European Union

13. Forecast for development of the industrial brewery machinery market in the European Union for 2020-2025

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aiqxh6

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005399/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900