SES Networks will provide backbone capacity able to support and improve essential QINIQ broadband and SSi Mobile phone services throughout Nunavut

Vital new satellite capacity will be delivered to Canada's north, including all 25 communities of Nunavut, following a partnership signed between SSi Canada, the developer-operator of QINIQ broadband and SSi Mobile services in Nunavut, and SES Networks, the leader in global content connectivity solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005410/en/

SSi Canada Partners with SES Networks to Deliver New Satellite Capacity into Northern Canada (Photo: Business Wire)

This partnership comes at a critical time for Nunavut, with the COVID-19 crisis having led to an unprecedented need for reliable internet and mobile communications services as Nunavummiut move increasingly to study, work, and shop online and at home. With growing demand for QINIQ broadband and SSi Mobile services, all 25 communities in Nunavut and elsewhere in Northern Canada will benefit from SSi Canada's multi-year agreement with SES Networks.

"We are excited to partner with SES Networks to bring this much needed capacity to Canada's North," said Jeff Philipp, CEO and Founder of SSi. "As a global operator, SES Networks understands the challenges faced by underserved regions of the world and SSi's ongoing commitment to overcome these challenges. SES Networks is certainly the right partner at the right time."

Under the new agreement announced today, SSi Canada will secure a significant increase in its satellite capacity, enhancing SSi's ability to better serve consumers, students, government entities and businesses in Nunavut today and into the future. The new SES-SSi satellite footprint covers much more than Nunavut, enabling connectivity improvements across Canada.

"Thanks to timely regulatory approvals from the Canadian Government, we are now working hard to bring this new capacity online as quickly as possible" said Philipp. "This is an essential step to ensure continuity of QINIQ broadband, and we look forward to expanding our network offerings and capabilities in the coming months and years as we work to deliver on the Government's goal of broadband connectivity for every Canadian, no matter where they live."

"For years we've been providing services to Northern Canada and know that the digital divide is challenging for people living in remote and rural areas," said Omar Trujillo, Vice President of Sales, Fixed Data Americas at SES Networks. "Canada's bold vision to connect every citizen to broadband this decade aligns with the innovative solutions SSi Canada has been providing to its customers for years. We are happy to bring our expertise of operating more than 70 geostationary and medium earth orbit satellites to help SSi Canada scale up their backbone, ensuring that the remote communities in Nunavut are at the forefront in achieving the 50/10 Mbps threshold."

SES has a proven track record for providing reliable data services across Canada in a variety of spectrum bands over its satellite fleet. Its C-band offerings are uniquely capable for providing the capacity needed for communities and businesses in Canada to maintain and strengthen their communications infrastructure.

Follow SES on:

Social Media

Blog

Media Library

About SSi Canada

Headquartered in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, with a satellite teleport and network operations centre in Ottawa, SSi designs, builds and operates state-of-the-art communications networks. SSi is a pioneer in delivering remote-area connectivity in Canada's North and the developer-operator of the award winning SSi Mobile and QINIQ broadband services. With over 30 years of operating experience, SSi is a leader in delivering advanced satellite, broadband, mobile wireless and clean energy solutions. SSi understands first-hand the challenges faced in providing effective and affordable communications services and other infrastructure support to remote and outlying areas, having launched broadband and mobile voice and data services into many markets where these previously did not exist.

For more information, see: http://www.ssicanada.com/

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries almost 8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG).

Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005410/en/

Contacts:

Suzanne Ong

SES External Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

suzanne.ong@ses.com

David Veniot

SSi Communications Manager

Tel. 613-271-6464

davidv@ssicanada.com