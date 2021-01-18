Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 18 January 2021, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the "Company") issued from its block listing facility of 15 January 2019, a total of 50,000 new Ordinary shares of 5 pence, at a price of 247.0 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, the number of Ordinary shares available under the Company's block listing facility of 15 January 2019 is 344,440 shares. In addition, the Company also has 30,000,000 ordinary shares under its block listing facility of 14 December 2020.

As a result of this issue, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue now stands at 294,669,480. There are no shares held in Treasury, therefore the total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 294,669,480.

The above figure of Ordinary shares with voting rights (294,669,480) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Anna-Marie Davis

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834 798

18 January 2021