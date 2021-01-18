EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures

Key Figures 15.01.2021



18-Jan-2021 / 17:51 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR





in CHF Performance in % 15.01.2021 MTD FYTD CYTD NAV CHF 302.91 3.3 49.2 3.3 Share Price CHF 304.00 -0.3 64.1 -0.3 Total Net Assets (in million) 2'107 MTD Month to Date

FYTD Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2020)

CYTD Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2021)

