DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 18-Jan-2021 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Lord Lamont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman & Non-Executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification / Initial Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc b) LEI 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares Description of the financial instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0006615826 b) Nature of the Share Purchase under Dividend Reinvestment Plan transaction Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.666749 225

Price - GBP1.666749 Volume - 225

d) Aggregated

information Updated Holding - 84,201 shares (NB updated aggregate holding also comprises

332 shares acquired at GBP1.111 per share on 7 October 2020 and 282 shares acquired

at GBP1.206 on 23 April 2020, both under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan and not

previously separately notified to the market)

e) Date of the 8 January 2021 (and notified to the Company by the Dividend Reinvestment Plan

transaction administrator on 15 January 2021)

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange

transaction

