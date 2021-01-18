The following information is based on a press release from Modern Times Group MTG AB (MTG B, SE0000412371) published on January 18, 2021. Each right entitles the shareholder to 5 new share of MTG B per 12 share held at the subscription price of SEK 90. The scheduled Ex-date is January 22, 2021. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.6.1 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBetaEquities" on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=836274