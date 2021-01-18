Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Clarity Gold - Super-Hype durch 50% sichtbares Gold in den Bohrkernen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Actusnews Wire
18.01.2021 | 18:12
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BIO UV: H1 2021 financial agenda

BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR001334549 - ALTUV), specialist in water and surface treatment and disinfection systems, announces its financial communication agenda for the first half of 2021.

EventsDate
2020 annual revenue27 January 2021
2020 annual results7 April 2021
H1 2021 revenue21 July 2021
H1 2021 results22 September 2021

All press releases are published after Euronext Paris market close.

About BIO-UV Group
Created in 2000, BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative ultraviolet water and surfaces treatment systems, and since September 2019, Ozone and AOP.
The range of equipment developed by the Group is aimed at several markets: ground, marine and surfaces.
Listed on Euronext® Growth - Paris (FR0013345493 - ALTUV), BIO-UV Group has granted the "Innovative Company" label by Bpifrance and is eligible for the French "PEA-PME" investment scheme.

Contacts:

BIO-UV Group
+33 (0)4 99 13 39 11
invest@bio-uv.com		Investors relation
Mathieu Omnes - ACTUS
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr		Press relation
Serena Boni - ACTUS
+33 (0)4 4 72 18 04 92
sboni@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymmakshsZZial3FwYp2XmJNpaGtpl2WZbWKWxpNul8yZbGlol2lqZsqXZm9olWpt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-67057-bio-uv-pr-financial-agenda-h12021-20210118-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
sist1
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.