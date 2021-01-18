Ipsos acquires technology company Fistnet-Dotmetrics

Paris, January 18th, 2021 - Ipsos is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fistnet d.o.o, the Croatian-based company who engineered the digital audience measurement platform "Dotmetrics".

This acquisition seals a longstanding and fruitful collaboration between Ipsos and Fistnet in the Adria region, where Dotmetrics has seen great success in measuring and reporting digital audiences. With new enhancements, the platform has been deployed by Ipsos for Iris solution, becoming in 2021 the official source for Online Audience Measurement adopted by UKOM1.

Founded in 2012, Fistnet comprises Big Data audience measurement experts and software engineers. With the Dotmetrics platform, the company has been at the forefront of digital audience measurement, seamlessly tracking and reporting internet traffic to participating websites and apps with improved accuracy of device identification over other methods. Facing a range of forces making identification of devices increasingly complex, Fistnet has been able to stay ahead in a constantly changing environment.

Fistnet have also developed a powerful reporting engine and dashboard. Directly connected to multiple data sources, it allows clients fast and flexible analysis of the data.

Didier Truchot, Ipsos' CEO & Chairman commented: "At Ipsos we are proud to work with Fistnet's pool of talented and experienced site-centric technologists, software engineers and modelling experts. Together, we will accelerate the development of our advanced web and mobile measurement solutions".

Tomislav Fistric, CEO Fistnet, stated "We are happy to become part of the Ipsos family, which we already know and love. With Ipsos, we will create incremental value for clients by combining the experience and footprint of Ipsos with Dotmetrics' expertise"

Liz Landy, Audience Measurement Global Service Line Leader said: "The integration of Fistnet allows Ipsos to continually adapt to the changing demands of site-centric data collection, manipulation and reporting".

ABOUT ISPOS

Ipsos is the third largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data coming from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our world of rapid change.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and

is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com









1 https://www.ipsos.com/ipsos-mori/en-uk/ipsos-named-ukom-research-supplier-2021







Attachment