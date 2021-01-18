DJ RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement)- January 11 to 15, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement)- January 11 to 15, 2021 18-Jan-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, January 18, 2021, 6:00 pm Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742) Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123) Period: From January 11, 2021 to January 15, 2021 In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between January 11, 2021 and January 15, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below. Aggregate presentation per day and per market: Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/11 FR0013269123 36,500 40.12 XPAR 258 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/12 FR0013269123 30,001 40.59 XPAR 315 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/13 FR0013269123 42,946 40.10 XPAR 283 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/14 FR0013269123 39,865 40.14 XPAR 272 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/15 FR0013269123 6,451 40.03 CEUX 71 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/15 FR0013269123 1,963 40.03 TQEX 18 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/15 FR0013269123 35,327 39.97 XPAR 257 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 193,053 40.16

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from January 11, 2021 to January 15, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement)- January 11 to 15, 2021 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) EQS News ID: 1161445 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1161445 18-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2021 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)