Daryll Knowles on Building a Successful Life and Career

NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / Daryll Knowles, an entrepreneur and business executive based in Australia, spoke on the topic of building a successful life and career in a recently published interview with Thrive Global.

After graduating from Sydney University with a Bachelor of Pharmacy and Harvard Business School with an Executive MBA, Daryll Knowles developed a career as an entrepreneur and business executive based in New South Wales, Australia.

Along with being the successful owner of eight pharmacies throughout the years, Knowles has achieved numerous professional honors, including being awarded the title of Pharmacy Manager of the Year by the Australian Institute of Pharmacy Management in 1995. Most recently, in 2019, Knowles was awarded the prestigious honor of Fellow of the Australian College of Pharmacy for services to compounding industry research and education.

In the interview, Knowles drew from his personal and professional experience and shared impactful career advice to support others on their journey towards personal and professional growth.

When asked what advice he'd give to recent graduates and young professionals, Knowles emphasized these three words: never stop learning.

"Never stop learning as he or she who stands still goes backward. And don't lose your focus and ideals," said Daryll Knowles.

He also discussed the benefit of reviewing and reassessing one's short and long-term goals.

"When I lose focus, I review my goals and life projects. I reassess the vision that created the projects in the first place and decide if it is still relevant," said Knowles.

He also shared what he believes makes someone successful.

"A successful person is in the position both health-wise and financially to be able to chase your life passions," said Daryll Knowles.

"Someone who has accumulated knowledge over the length of their career, enough that their colleagues and students can learn from you. To be hired on the basis of your wisdom and not your braun."

For more information, visit daryllknowles.com.

About Daryll Knowles

