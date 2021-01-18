Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Clarity Gold - Super-Hype durch 50% sichtbares Gold in den Bohrkernen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 914782 ISIN: CA15101Q1081 Ticker-Symbol: CTW 
Tradegate
15.01.21
17:59 Uhr
7,000 Euro
-0,150
-2,10 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELESTICA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELESTICA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9007,05021:29
6,9507,00021:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS
BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC22,600-1,74 %
CELESTICA INC7,000-2,10 %
sist1
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.